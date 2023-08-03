UK Sikh MP Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Amritsar, Aug 3 (PTI) United Kingdom MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi was allegedly stopped for around two hours by immigration officials after he landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here on Thursday, police sources said.

Though there was no official word about stopping the MP, the sources said the Labour MP from Slough was not carrying his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Dhesi, who is known to be outspoken on Sikh issues, was made to wait for two hours before being allowed to leave the airport, they said.

A Punjab police official said Dhesi arrived from Birmingham at around 9 am and he did not complain of any difficulty or problem faced inside the airport.

The official posted at the airport said Dhesi is on a personal visit and has refused police security during his stay in the city. PTI JMS CHS VSD RHL