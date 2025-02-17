UK tourist dies on trek in Himachal's Dharamshala

Shimla, Feb 17 (PTI) A tourist from the United Kingdom (UK), who was on a trek to Triund at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district along with his friend, died in an accident, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Howard Thomas Harry (27), while the injured identified as Robert John Emerton (27) is undergoing treatment at the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala.

Police and SDRF teams were sent to rescue them, but unfortunately, one foreigner died before reaching Dharamshala, said Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri.

Prima facie it seems they were injured due to falling from the cliff.

Both the foreigners are residents of the United Kingdom, who came to India on tourist visas, police said. PTI BPL MNK MNK MNK