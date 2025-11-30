U'kahand transport dept working on policy to make licensing, training mandatory for mechanics

Dehradun, Nov 29 (PTI) The Uttarakhand transport department is preparing a new policy to make licensing, technical training, and minimum standards mandatory for mechanics running roadside automobile workshops in the state.

Dehradun Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Sandeep Saini said that preparations are underway to incorporate the draft policy into the Uttarakhand Motor Vehicle Rules.

He said that a large number of motor workshops in the state are operating without any authorized standards, training, or certifications, which is a concern for road safety.

"Most roadside workshops are operating without any approval. Many mechanics are working only on local knowledge without any skill development, while today's vehicles are completely computerized. Incorrect repairs can lead to road accidents," Saini told PTI Videos.

He added that making skill development courses mandatory for mechanics is also being considered under the new policy.

However, opposition to this proposed policy has already begun. Mechanics worry that its implementation will threaten their livelihoods.

Expressing his displeasure, Qamar, a mechanic, said, "The government's focus seems to be on eliminating the poor, not poverty. Educated people are unemployed, and preparations are underway to eliminate the jobs of uneducated people who are working with their skills." Another mechanic, Irfan Ahmed (50), also questioned how he would obtain a diploma after working in the same field for the past 20-25 years.

However, Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, justified the proposed policy, calling it a necessary reform in line with modern technology.

"With licenses, mechanics will be able to work better and stay connected to modern technology. This policy is not an attack on anyone, but a step towards empowering society," he said.

Shams said that many members of the Muslim community have traditionally been involved in this profession, and with changing technology, education and training have become essential.

"Experience alone is not enough. New vehicles run on electric and chip-based technology. Work is impossible without technical knowledge," he added.

Shams also criticized those who call this policy a matter of "hate-mongering".

"Why can't Muslim children become mechanical engineers? Who stopped them from studying? Licenses and training will take them forward," he said.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat called this policy "anti-poor" and said that the government is attacking the livelihoods of skilled workers who are not educated.

He alleged, "The requirement for a license will increase corruption and harass ordinary people. Repairs that cost Rs 100-200 today will cost thousands." Rawat claimed that the government was imposing a strict policy on small roadside shops to benefit large workshop owners.

He also alleged that the new policy would target communities that are largely involved in this work.

However, the transport department officials said that the policy is still being drafted and suggestions from all stakeholders will be taken before it is finalized. PTI DPT NB NB