UKD to start new struggle against 'hill-plain' mentality: Airy

Dehradun, Mar 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) which played a leading role in the movement for a separate state on Monday said it will launch a new struggle to fight the divisive "hill-plain" mentality.

The 'pahad-maidan' controversy erupted after cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal's alleged unparliamentary remarks targeting hill people in the state Assembly during its recently concluded Budget Session.

People hit the streets to protest the minister's remark burning his effigies and demanding his resignation.

"Burning effigies is not enough. A bigger battle will have to be fought to oust people with the 'pahad-maidan' mentality from here and prevent them from entering politics," top UKD leader and former MLA Kashi Singh Airy said.

However, he said the strategy for the new struggle was yet to be decided.

"It has been 25 years since the state was formed and unfortunately the hill-plain mindset persists among the public representatives and ministers. This state was not created for the hills or plains alone. It was created so that there is development everywhere," Airy said.

Recently during the Budget Session of the state Assembly, Agarwal reacted angrily to a comment directed towards him by Congress MLA Madan Bisht and said he had not fought for statehood to see this day when a dichotomy was being made between 'pahadi' and 'desi'.

During the argument between Agarwal and opposition MLAs, an abusive word had also come out of the minister's mouth.

"When the movement was going on for a separate Uttarakhand, they were against us and were not in favour of the formation of the state. However, the people of Uttarakhand got the state formed, so now they are upset and their mindset remains the same," the UKD leader said.

Due to Agrawal's statement, there have been protests against him on the roads and social media platforms.

Various organisations led by UKD demonstrated from Dilaram Chowk to Hathibarkala here on Sunday and demanded that Agrawal be removed from the state cabinet. Ex-servicemen associated with UKD also participated in this demonstration.

Agrawal has already expressed regret over his statement and the state BJP leadership has also summoned him and strictly instructed him to exercise restraint and use appropriate language.