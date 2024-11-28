U'khand: 12 wedding guests from Delhi injured as bus hits divider in Dehradun

Dehradun: Twelve wedding guests from Delhi were injured on Thursday after their bus hit a divider near Lacchiwala toll plaza here, police said.

The bus with a marriage party on board was returning to Delhi after a wedding ceremony in Dehradun's Nehrugram, they said.

On the way, the brakes of the bus failed and the bus collided with a divider, they said, adding that 30 people were on board when the accident happened.

The injured people have been hospitalised. One of them, 44-year-old Manju's condition is critical, they said.

The wedding guests were from Delhi's Sangam Vihar.