U'khand: 2 hotel owners detained for black marketing of helicopter tickets to Kedarnath

Rudraprayag, Oct 18 (PTI) Police on Friday detained two people following raids at the helipads of several companies providing chopper services in the Guptkashi and Fata areas to crack down on alleged black marketing of tickets to Kedarnath.

According to police, complaints were received through e-mails against the two hotel owners operating in the Guptkashi and Fata areas.

Appropriate legal action will be taken if any involvement is found, they said.

In view of the complaints, raids were conducted at several helipads on Friday, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said.

People present there were questioned and two suspicious hoteliers were taken into custody for questioning, he said.

It was a joint operation by the Guptkashi police and a Special Operations Group team, he said.

Necessary enquiries were made from the staff of the heli-service providing companies and the passengers present at the helipads but no complaints were received, he said. PTI COR ALM RHL