U'khand: 2 pilgrims killed as bike falls into gorge on Gangotri Highway

Uttarkashi, Jun 24 (PTI) Two pilgrims were killed on Monday when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge near Ganganani on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district, police said.

Both died on the spot, they said.

The duo, one from Madhya Pradesh and the other from Gujarat were on their way to Gangotri Dham when the accident occurred. The two-wheeler fell 150 metres down the road and landed close to the banks of the Bhagirathi river, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Mishra, 47, a resident of Parsi Mohalla in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and Kachadia, 26, who hails from Surat in Gujarat.

Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel retrieved the bodies with the help of local residents, officials said.