U'khand: 2 women killed, 4 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Rudraprayag

Dehradun, Jul 18 (PTI) Two women died and four others were injured when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Thursday, officials said.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, the family was travelling from Chopra to their village Dungri, when the vehicle lost control and fell into a 150-metre deep gorge near Koteshwar, killing Kalpeshwari Devi (68) and her granddaughter Aarti (24) on the spot.

The SDRF team rescued the injured and pulled out the bodies from the gorge, they said.

Kalpeshwari Devi's husband Buddhi Lal (70), her son Jeetpal (50), daughter-in-law Deveshwari Devi (45) and another granddaughter Puja (27) got injured in the accident, they said. PTI ALM OZ NB