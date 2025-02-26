U'khand: 2 young men from Bihar's Muzaffarpur drown in Alaknanda river

Dehradun, Feb 26 (PTI) Two young men aged 19 and 20 from Bihar's Muzaffarpur town on Wednesday drowned in the Alaknanda river in Srinagar area of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said. The incident took place at around 3 pm, the SDRF said. Three youths had gone to swim in the river near Chauras bridge. But as they waded into the river to swim, they started drowning.

One of them was saved by the local people, but two of them drowned, the SDRF said. The SDRF team reached the spot and conducted an intensive search operation with the help of district police and local people. The bodies of the three youths were recovered during the operation. The two youths, who drowned in the river, have been identified as Ayush Raj (20) and Harshraj Kaushik (19), the residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The rescued youth's name is Divyanshu (21), who is a resident of Mau, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The families of the youths have been informed about the accident, police said. PTI ALM AS AS