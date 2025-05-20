U’khand: 3 injured as bus carrying pilgrims skids off road, falls on roof of house

New Tehri, May 19 (PTI) A mini bus carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath on Monday skidded off the road and fell on the roof of a house in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, injuring three people, police said.

The accident took place in Syalkund on Tehri-Srinagar National Highway at around 2.45 pm, they said Ghansali police station in-charge Sanjeev Thapliyal said the driver parked the bus on the roadside and started checking the pump underneath, when suddenly the bus started moving backwards and fell on the roof of Balbir Singh's house located below the road.

Two passengers -- Kailash Chandra Sahu and Parkita Sahu -- and the driver of another bus, Anil Sharma, got injured as they were sitting inside.

The officer said that the pilgrims are from Odisha. Some of them got down from the bus to have refreshments.

Police and State Disaster Response Force team reached the spot and started rescue and relief operation and evacuated the injured.

There were a total of 24 passengers in the bus who were going to Kedarnath Dham after visiting Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham.