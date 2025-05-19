U’khand: 3 vehicles get stuck in debris as drain overflows after heavy rain in Gopeshwar

Gopeshwar, May 19 (PTI) Three vehicles got stuck on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in the debris from a drain that got overflooded after heavy rain lashed Uttarakhand’s Gopeshwar on Monday, officials said.

Chamoli District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari said that due to heavy rains in Pipalkoti and Paaglanala area, some drains were overflowing, which created a flood-like situation.

He said that vehicles parked on the side of the drain in Pipalkoti got stuck in the debris. However, now the vehicles have been removed and the road opened for traffic, which was disrupted.

In the afternoon, heavy rain and hailstorm occurred in the entire area including Chamoli district headquarters Gopeshwar. Due to the hailstorm, the crops ready in the fields were also destroyed. PTI DPT NB NB