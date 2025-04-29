6,000 cops, 10 companies of paramilitary forces deployed on Char Dham yatra routes

Rishikesh: In view of the Pahalgam terror attack, strict security arrangements have been made for the Char Dham yatra in Uttarakhand beginning Wednesday, Director General of Police Deepam Seth said on Tuesday.

Nearly 6,000 police personnel, 17 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed on the yatra routes for the security of pilgrims, Seth told reporters at the Yatra Transit Camp here.

Besides, SDRF personnel will be deployed in more than 65 accident prone areas, the DGP said, adding the state police will also focus on smooth traffic movement during the yatra.

Intelligence agencies will also be on alert and suspicious elements will be constantly monitored, he said.

Devotees should come for the annual pilgrimage to the four famed Himalayan temples without any fear, the DGP said.

The Char Dham yatra begins on Wednesday with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples for devotees in Uttarkashi district. The doors of Kedarnath and Badrinath temples will open on May 2 and May 4 respectively.

A record 60 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the hill state for the Char Dham yatra this year, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee media in-charge Harish Gaur said.

DGP Seth said that this time the entire yatra area has been divided into 15 super zones in which more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed. An integrated command centre has also been established at the Garhwal range level, he said.

Seth also interacted with the pilgrims at the transit camp and took their feedback.

Last year, 48 lakh pilgrims came for the Char Dham yatra in spite of its disruption for more than a fortnight due to damage to the trek route to Kedarnath following heavy rains.