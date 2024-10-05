U’khand: 7 ITBP jawans injured as bus overturns on Rishikesh-Gangotri NH

New Tehri, Oct 5 (PTI) Seven jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) got injured when their bus overturned near Takshila on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway on Saturday, officials said.

District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt said 39 jawans were travelling in the bus when it met with an accident at around 3.45 pm.

Seven of them got injured, he said, adding that the injuries were minor and they were taken in an ambulance to Primary Health Center in Fakot for treatment.

The reason being the accident is not clear yet, Bhatt said.