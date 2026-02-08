U'khand: 80-year-old killed by 'mentally unfit' neighbour in Champawat

Champawat, Feb 7 (PTI) An elderly man was murdered with a sharp weapon in Champawat district of Uttarakhand on Saturday, a police official said.

SP Ajay Ganpati said a mentally unfit man has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The incident took place in Khark Saniya village, about 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said.

Subhash Kharkwal (40), who is allegedly mentally disturbed, attacked his 80-year-old neighbour, Ambadutt Kharkwal, with a sharp weapon during an argument, resulting in his death, according to Ganpati.

He said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

