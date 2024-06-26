U'khand: Assistant Commissioner of State GST Department arrested while taking bribe

Dehradun, Jun 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Vigilance Department arrested Assistant Commissioner of State GST Department Shashikant Dubey red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a restaurant owner in return for covering up the alleged discrepancy in bills and vouchers.

The accused officer was produced in a court from where he was sent to 14 days judicial custody, Uttarakhand Vigilance Director V Murugesan said here on Wednesday.

The restaurant owner in his complaint to the vigilance department said that Dubey was threatening to impose a heavy fine on him citing discrepancy in his restaurant's bills and was demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000 to hush up the matter.

After the complaint was found to be true in the preliminary investigation, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap and arrested Dubey while he was taking the bribe from the restaurant owner at the GST state headquarters here, Murugesan said.

A case has been registered against Dubey under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI ALM AS AS