U'khand: 'Baba', 2 associates nabbed for investment fraud in Rudrapur

Rudrapur, Feb 20 (PTI) A 'Baba' and two of his associates were arrested for allegedly defrauding people of more than Rs 1.5 crore in the name of doubling their money, police said on Friday.

District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Ganpati identified the three as Sartaj Ali alias Qadri Baba and his two associates, Shafiq Ahmed and Mohammad Arif, from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

He said they were arrested on Wednesday at a complaint from Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of the ITI area of ​​Kashipur.

A hunt is underway for other suspects in the case, he added. Ganpati said that the accused used to convince people that Qadri Baba was possessed by a 'jinn', who could double their money.

He said that the 'Baba,' who appeared as the chief guest at a religious gathering in the area about a year ago, first impressed people with his religious sermons and later launched various "investment schemes." The three ran several fraud schemes, such as Rs 20,000 per month on depositing Rs 15,500 after 40 days.

The Baba's associates went door-to-door, claiming that people associated with him were receiving constant inflows of money through "jinns" and had purchased plots, houses, and expensive vehicles.

The investigation revealed that the accused had collected over Rs 1.5 crore from people and used it to purchase houses, plots, and vehicles.

When the investors demanded their money back, they were threatened with death.

Ganpati said that a case was registered under sections 318(4), 351(2), 352, and 61(2).