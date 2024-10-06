U’khand: BJP leader booked for trying to disrupt communal harmony

Pauri (Uttarakhand), Oct 6 (PTI) BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari has been booked here for allegedly trying to disrupt communal harmony with his "objectionable” remarks on 'love jihad', police said on Sunday.

While addressing an event in Srinagar on October 2, the party's Pauri Garhwal unit vice-president allegedly made comments warning people of a particular community to stay away from 'love jihad' or their "eyes would be gouged out and shops burned down".

BJP state unit media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said his party does not support such statements, but attempts to spoil the atmosphere in the name of 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in the state will not be allowed to succeed.

A video of Bhandari's speech went viral on social media, however, it has now been taken down.

Taking cognizance of the video, the police have registered a case against Bhandari for trying to disrupt peace and harmony between communities, Srinagar Police Station Inspector Manibhushan Srivastava said. PTI DPT NB