U'khand BJP leader, driver booked for raping widow

Nainital, Sep 2 (PTI) An FIR was registered on Monday against BJP leader and Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited administrator Mukesh Bora and his driver for allegedly raping a widow after offering her a permanent job, police said.

Bora -- who has been removed as Uttarakhand Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited, Nainital, administrator -- and his driver Kamal Belwal have been booked for rape and criminal intimidation on the basis of the woman's complaint.

"A woman had lodged a complaint at Lalkuan police station against a man called Mukesh Bora. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR has been registered and investigation begun. Further action will be taken as facts emerge," Senior Superintendent of Police (Nainital) Prahlad Narayan Meena said.

According to the victim, Bora forcibly established physical relations with her on several occasions during the past three years and threatened her with dire consequences if she objected or told anyone about it.

His driver also raped her, besides threatening her.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, when she came to Lalkuan in 2021 after her husband's death, Bora got her a job as a daily wager in a cooperative institution through outsourcing.

After some time, on the pretext of making her a permanent employee, he called her to his hotel room and forcibly established physical relations.

He then threatened that she would lose her job if she told anyone. Bora continued to exploit her, threatening to circulate on social media her pictures and videos if she told anyone.

The woman also alleged that Bora pressured her to establish physical relations with his friends. When she refused, they threatened to kill her and her children. The accused's driver also threatened to kill her.

Circle Officer (Lalkuan) Sangeeta recorded the victim's statement and filed a case against Bora and Kamal.

Meena said action would be taken on the basis of the investigation. PTI COR ALM SZM