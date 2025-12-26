U'khand BJP takes down video that branded Harish Rawat 'spy' from FB

Dehradun, Dec 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP removed a video from its Facebook page on Friday, a day after Congress leader Harish Rawat alleged that it was made through AI and sought to sully his image.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, who led a protest on Thursday over the claims made in the video, alleged that it portrayed him as a Pakistani spy, damaging his public image.

Rawat, along with his supporters, marched to the state BJP headquarters and demanded that the party provide proof of him being a Pakistani spy and of his alleged Muslim appeasement policy, or apologise.

Although the party took the video down, Rawat insisted on an apology. "The BJP should apologise publicly," he said.

Rawat said that he would intensify his movement against the party from January 16.

He said that for now, he will focus entirely on the Congress's demand for a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Rawat also filed a police complaint against the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation against him on its official Facebook page.