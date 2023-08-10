U'khand BJP to send 3 names to party central board for consideration for Bageshwar bypoll

Dehradun, Aug 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Thursday said a panel of three names would be sent to the party's Central Parliamentary Board for the candidate selection for the Bageshwar assembly by-election to be held on September 5.

Advertisment

The bypoll is being held on the Bageshwar assembly seat as it fell vacant in April this year due to the death of sitting MLA and former minister Chandan Ramdas.

He had won from Bageshwar for four consecutive terms on a BJP ticket.

The process of filing nomination papers for the by-election started from Thursday and will continue till August 17.

Advertisment

Talking to the media here, Bhatt said the party has been preparing for the by-election for two months now.

As part of the process of the candidate selection, the Vidhansabha Election Management Team has discussed the names of potential contenders and handed them over to the State Parliamentary Board, which after detailed discussion on all aspects will send a panel of three names to the Central Parliamentary Board, he said.

Soon after the name of the candidate is decided by the Central Parliamentary Board, the date for filing nomination will be announced, he added.

Bhatt said he was confident that the people will once again reject the "negative politics" of the Congress in Bageshwar and the BJP will win the seat with a record margin.

People will pay tribute to their beloved leader Chandan Ramdas by voting for the BJP, he said. PTI ALM AQS