U'khand: Bodies of 2 Nepali labourers pulled out of river, 1 missing

Gopeshwar, Dec 12 (PTI) The bodies of two Nepali labourers were recovered from the Dhauli Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Police and SDRF personnel pulled out the bodies from the river after being informed by locals who spotted them under Gaadi bridge on Joshimath-Malari road, they said.

The deceased were identified as Subhash Pandey (24) and Chitra Bahadur (23), both residents of Babai Hathikhal district Nepal's Surkhet, they said.

According to the police, another Nepali labourer, Hari, who was with them is missing. A search for him is underway.

Advertisment

Preliminary investigations have revealed that they were a group of Nepali labourers. The fourth person, Nok Bahadur, told the police that the three men had consumed excessive alcohol together on Tuesday night.

Nok told that he fell asleep while the other three were warming themselves by the fire and does not know what happened after that, they said.

The bodies of two were found on Wednesday while one is missing. The clothes of the missing person were found on the river bank. It is feared that he might have been swept away in the river, they said. PTI COR ALM NB