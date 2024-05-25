U'khand builder's death: Gupta brothers sent to 14-days judicial custody

Dehradun, May 25 (PTI) A local court on Saturday sent the two South Africa-based businessmen to 14 days' judicial custody on charges of abetting the suicide of a builder here.

Satinder Singh alias Baba Sahni on Friday jumped off the eighth floor of his daughter's building and succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Based on a complaint by Sahni's son, Ranveer Singh, and a note purportedly written by the deceased, police registered a case against Anil Gupta and Ajay Gupta and arrested them, police had said earlier.

The Gupta brothers were arrested on Friday on charges of abetting Sahni's suicide.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said they have been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

They were arrested under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Rajpur police station. PTI ALM HIG HIG