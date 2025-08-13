U'khand Cabinet approves 10% reservation for former Agniveers in uniformed posts

Dehradun, Aug 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved 10 per cent horizontal reservation for direct recruitment in government services to former Agniveers after their return from the army.

The Cabinet gave its approval in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The reservation pertains to uniformed posts of Group 'C' in services under the state government, an official source said.

Former Agniveers will be exempted from the physical efficiency test in the direct recruitment, the source said.

Apart from this, they will also be given relaxation in the maximum age limit.