U'khand can excel in tourism, horticulture, wellness sectors: Governor Singh

New Tehri (U'khand), Dec 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Thursday said the state has the capacity to excel in the tourism, horticulture and wellness sectors.

Addressing the convocation of the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali University of Horticulture and Forestry, Singh said youngsters can contribute to strengthening the state's economy by availing of the self-employment opportunities in the three sectors.

"Uttarakhand's honey, the ghee made from the milk of its native Badri cow, the state's organic and millet-based products are much in demand all over the world. Students should not confine themselves to taking degrees but focus on research in these fields to strengthen the economy of farmers," Singh said.

He also appealed to the university to encourage research in these fields.

A total 370 graduate and postgraduate students were conferred with their degrees at the convocation.

Six of them received gold, silver and bronze medals for outstanding performance. PTI COR ALM SZM