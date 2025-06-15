U'khand chopper crash: Cong calls for accountability; asks Centre, state to probe such incidents

New Delhi: In the wake of a chopper crash in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Sunday called for fixing accountability in such incidents and urged the Central and state governments to investigate them.

Seven people were killed as a helicopter carrying them from the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand crashed early Sunday in the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility.

"The news of the helicopter crash in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is extremely painful. Seven passengers including the pilot have died. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May God give strength to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

This is the fifth such helicopter accident in the last six weeks, he said.

"Accountability for these accidents must be fixed. It is an appeal to the state and central government to investigate these accidents and ensure proper security arrangements," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the state government to thoroughly review the safety standards and ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

"The news of the death of seven people in the helicopter crash in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, is extremely saddening. May Lord Kedarnath grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she said in an X post in Hindi.

गौरीकुंड, उत्तराखंड में हुई हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में सात लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



भगवान केदारनाथ दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।



चारधाम यात्रा शुरू होने के बाद से यह 5वीं हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटना है। राज्य… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 15, 2025

"This is the 5th helicopter accident since the Chardham Yatra began. An appeal to the state government is to thoroughly review the safety standards and ensure the safety of the pilgrims," she said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told news agency that zero visibility caused by bad weather apparently led to the crash.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the accident will be investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

"There were 5 passengers, one infant and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off from Guptakashi at 05:10 hrs and landed at Shri Kedarnath ji helipad at 05:18 hrs. Helicopter took off again at 05:19 hrs for Guptakashi and crashed near Gaurikund," an official statement said.

As a precautionary measure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reduced the frequency of helicopter operations to chardham shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

The watchdog is carrying out enhanced surveillance and reviewing the operation for any further action, the statement said.