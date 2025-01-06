U'khand: Citizen's forum releases Green Agenda for civic polls

Dehradun, Jan 6 (PTI) Dehradun Citizens Forum, a civic group based in the city, on Monday released its Green Agenda for the upcoming urban local body elections in the state, asking all political parties in the fray to include it in their poll manifestos.

The civic body polls in Uttarakhand are to be held on January 23.

The agenda released at the Press Club here includes 18 key points, including the demand to implement all subjects listed in the 12th Schedule of the Constitution and to formulate a dedicated municipal law for Uttarakhand.

The political parties have been urged to draft an Urban Vision Document and make it a part of their manifestos.

Speaking on the occasion, Dehradun Citizens Forum (DCF) member Jagmohan Mehdiratta emphasized that it is time for the mayors and councillors to think beyond basic issues like roads and sanitation.

The Green Agenda has been designed to outline the direction for this progress, he said.

Mehdiratta also announced that the forum would soon organize a "Mayor Dialogue" event, inviting the mayoral candidates from Dehradun to discuss the agenda.

DCF member Anoop Nautiyal read out the 18-point Green Agenda, stressing the need for political parties to release a Green Manifesto for the entire state along with separate manifestos for each city.

The Green Agenda highlights several priorities like organizing regular training for elected representatives, resolving the capital city issue, initiating a structured process for human resource development, forming ward committees, ensuring public participation in urban planning and implementation, developing spatial plans, addressing waste management issues, creating a solid action plan to combat climate change challenges and improving traffic, parking and public transport systems. PTI ALM AS AS