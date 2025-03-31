U'khand CM announces renaming of 11 places in 4 districts

Dehradun, Mar 31 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced renaming of 11 places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The 11 places will be renamed after Hindu deities, icons, mythological characters and prominent BJP and RSS leaders.

"The names of various places are being changed in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture and heritage. They are being named after great men who contributed to the Indian culture and its preservation," Dhami said.

As per the CM's announcement Aurangzebpur in Haridwar will be renamed Shivaji Nagar, Gajiwali will be changed to Arya Nagar, Chandpur to Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Mohammadpur Jat to Mohanpur Jat, Khanpur to Shri Krishnapur, Khanpur Kursali to Ambedkar Nagar, Idrishpur to Nandpur and Akbarpur Fajalpur to Vijaynagar.

In Dehradun district, Miyanwala will be changed to Ramjiwala, Pirwala to Kesari Nagar, Chandpur Khurd to Prithviraj Nagar and Abdullapur to Dakshnagar.

Similarly, Nawabi Road in Nainital district will be renamed Atal Marg and Panchakki-ITI Marg to Guru Golwalkar Marg.

Sultanpur Patti in Udham Singh Nagar distrct will be changed to Kaushalyapuri. PTI ALM NB