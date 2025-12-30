U'khand CM asks official to ensure law and order, security of tourists during New Year celebration

Dehradun, Dec 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday instructed officials to ensure law and order in the state and make robust arrangements for the convenience and safety of tourists during New Year celebrations.

In a meeting here regarding the New Year celebrations, Dhami said that special attention should be paid to traffic management in the state until January 5.

He said that while ensuring better law and order in the state, it should also be ensured that tourists do not face any inconvenience in the name of checking.

The chief minister said that strict action should be taken against anti-social elements. He also asked senior police officers to conduct on-the-spot inspections of various areas from time to time to strengthen law and order and traffic management arrangements.

Dhami said that those who commit criminal acts in Uttarakhand will not be spared.

He also instructed that adequate security arrangements be made at major tourist destinations, high-traffic areas, and crowded places in the state.

The CM instructed that special vigilance be maintained against reckless driving and drunk driving, and that adequate security arrangements be made around liquor shops.