U’khand CM condemns terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

Dehradun, Apr 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, terming it an “inhuman and barbaric act”.

He said terrorism is an attack on the values ​​of culture, peace and humanity.

"This terror attack is an inhuman and barbaric act against humanity. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this cowardly attack,” he said in a social media post and added that the attempt of terrorists to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed.

Dhami said, "These terrorists will definitely get a befitting reply for this act." Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, according to officials.

The attack occurred at Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, which is a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world and is dubbed as 'mini Switzerland'.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at several places in Uttarakhand.

Police said on the instructions of the Uttarakhand Director General of Police, an intensive checking campaign is being carried out in Dehradun district and every vehicle and person is being checked at all major places including the borders and internal routes of the district. PTI DPT NB NB