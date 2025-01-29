U'khand CM Dhami calls Padma Bhushan to Bhagat Singh Koshyari a 'fitting tribute'

Dehradun, Jan 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday expressed joy over the announcement of the Padma Bhushan award for former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, calling it a fitting tribute to his public life, service to the nation and dedication to society's welfare.

In a statement issued here, Dhami said the announcement is a matter of immense pride and joy for all the people of Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said that Koshyari's entire public life has been dedicated to simplicity, principled conduct, discipline and service to the nation. In his long political career, he always gave top priority to public welfare and made a significant contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and the country, he added.

"This honour is a fitting tribute to his entire public life, service to the nation, and dedication to the welfare of society," Dhami said.

Koshyari, through his actions and thoughts, has guided not only Uttarakhand but the entire country, the chief minister said, adding that the former Maharashtra governor's experience, foresight and patriotism are a source of inspiration for future generations. PTI DPT PRK PRK