U'khand CM Dhami distributes Nazul land lease for free to 2,600 beneficiaries in Rudrapur

Dehradun, Mar 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday distributed Nazul land leases to 2,600 beneficiaries under the free lease distribution and affordable housing allotment programme held in Rudrapur and provided ownership letters to 403 people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 56,704.93 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said he was happy that the day has finally come when people are getting the lease free of cost to build their dream house.

It has happened for the first time after independence, he added.

"For this, our government has also worked equally hard as you. When the High Court had rejected the Nazul policy and issued orders to vacate the land, our government took the issue to the Supreme Court, we fought for your rights," Dhami said.

"We passed the law in the Assembly, implemented Nazul Policy 2021, only then were we successful in giving you the lease. Our government has also ensured that you do not have to run around to get the lease. Officials will themselves come to your doorstep to complete all formalities. Our government also ensured that not a single rupee should be spent by the beneficiary families in the entire process," he added.

The chief minister said the colonies will be regularised after all the beneficiaries get ownership leases.

Dhami said this is just the first phase in which ownership lease is being given to 2,600 families.

The process of getting the lease to the remaining eligible families is still being completed and very soon they too will be able to build their dream houses, he added.

The chief minister said the state government is fulfilling the promises made to the people with the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

"By simplifying the nazul policy we have proved once again that there is no difference between what we say and what we do. our government is especially working for the prosperity and upliftment of the deprived, exploited and economically weak people," Dhami said. PTI ALM AS AS