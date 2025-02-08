U'khand CM Dhami hails BJP's big win in Delhi

Dehradun, Feb 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday celebrated the party's big victory in Delhi Assembly elections with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami describing the verdict as the triumph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.

As the poll results were out, enthusiastic BJP workers and leaders including Dhami, his cabinet colleague Ganesh Joshi, Pradesh president Mahendra Bhatt and others thronged the state party office on Balbir Road to celebrate.

Enthusiastic party workers burst firecrackers while they offered jalebis by Dhami and Bhatt.

"This is the victory of PM Modi's guarantee. The double engine government in Delhi will now bring development at double speed. The BJP government will fulfil all the promises made in its manifesto," Dhami who campaigned vigorously for its party candidates in Delhi said.

The chief minister also congratulated the workers for the victory and offered them sweets.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Dhami said non-BJP governments in the national capital have been given a farewell after over 26 years.

"The public voted against the rule of lies, deceit and corruption in Delhi, due to which many scams have taken place. The clinic scam, smart class scam, Yamuna cleaning scam, liquor scam have also been eliminated. The government there betrayed the trust of people. It made Delhi the most polluted capital," he said.

Claiming that new records of development are being made wherever there is a double engine government in the country, Dhami said Uttarakhand is an example of this where under the guidance of PM Modi, the state is writing new chapters of development.

This is the reason why BJP's double engine governments are being elected in the states one after the other. Be it Haryana, Maharashtra or Delhi where the BJP government has returned after a gap of 27 years. Development is certain in these states, he said.

The people of Delhi have formed a double engine government in Delhi this time and now the double engine government will work at double speed. They will now reap the benefits of the central welfare schemes which were stuck including Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana and others, Dhami said.

He assured that the BJP government in Delhi will fulfill 100 percent of the election manifesto.

Dhami congratulated the Prime Minister, the people of Delhi and the workers for this magnificent victory.

State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt called the party's victory in Delhi historic and congratulated the Prime Minister and the party's national leadership as well as all the workers for this.

"Uttarakhandis living in Delhi gave 100 per cent of their blessings to BJP to make its victory spectacular," he said. PTI ALM ALM NB NB