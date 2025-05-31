U'khand CM Dhami launches 'Aapada Sakhi Yojana', says impact of natural disasters can be mitigated

Dehradun, May 31 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced the launch of “Aapada Sakhi Yojana” and said the women volunteers will be trained under this scheme in pre-disaster warnings, first aid, relief and rescue operations and psychological support.

Presiding over the Monsoon and 2025 Preparedness Workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) here, Dhami said the “Aapada Sakhi Yojana”, modeled after the existing Aapada Mitra scheme, will help empower women volunteers in disaster preparedness and response.

The chief minister underscored Uttarakhand’s vulnerability to natural disasters and said there is a need to "learn from past calamities".

"Natural disasters cannot be avoided, but their impact can certainly be mitigated through preparedness and vigilance," he added.

Describing the USDMA's work as the collective responsibility of all departments, Dhami said that public participation is also very important in this.

The chief minister said the result of any government effort will be limited unless the society is aware, trained and alert.

"The local people are the first to reach the spot during a disaster. So, it is also necessary to train disaster management committees, women and youth groups, voluntary organisations and organisations like Red Cross at the rural level," he added.

Dhami cited examples from last year's Gaurikund cloudburst and the landslide in Toli village of Tehri Garhwal district, where prompt action saved hundreds of lives.

The chief minister further said that technological tools such as GIS mapping, drone surveillance and satellite monitoring are being deployed to identify high-risk zones.

The government is ensuring proper deployment of rescue equipments like JCBs, cranes and Bailey bridges along with stockpiling essentials like food grains, fuel and medicines in vulnerable districts, he added.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Rajendra Singh, who was also present at the workshop, said the Meteorological Department has predicted more than normal rainfall for Uttarakhand this monsoon and added that the time from June 15 till September is crucial for the state from the disaster point of view.

Singh said the NDMA has sanctioned Rs 140 crore for landslide prevention and Rs 40 crore for monitoring 190 sensitive lakes, adding a scheme of Rs 16 crore has also been approved for Uttarakhand to deal with forest fires. PTI COR AS AS