U'khand CM Dhami launches mascot, logo and anthem of 38th National Games

Dehradun, Dec 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched the mascot, logo, jersey, torch, anthem and the tag line of the 38th National Games to be held in the state from January 28 to February 14, 2025.

The launch was a grand ceremony held at the Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, here.

Two traditional demonstration sports like yoga and mallakhamb have also been made part of the National Games. This information was made public at the launch by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.

In his address at the launch, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the state an opportunity to host the National Games.

The beautiful logo of the National Games displays the diverse colours of Uttarakhand in front of the entire country, Dhami said.

Its anthem, besides displaying our unity, inspires the players to work harder, he added.

The mascot of the National Games -- the Himalayan Monal, (state bird of Uttarakhand) -- apart from displaying the uniqueness of our state also inspires the young players to work hard by keeping big goals in front, Dhami said.

The logo is inspired by our state bird Monal which will take the colours of the natural beauty and diversity of Uttarakhand to every corner of the country, he added.

The chief minister said the beautiful torch of the National Games has been lit and it will travel across the state as a symbol of unity and collective effort and will help in developing sports spirit and sports culture in the society.

"Only with resolution can we achieve any goal," he added.

Dhami said the state is now fully prepared for successfully organizing the event.

The state government has made a provision of about Rs 500 crore for creation of infrastructure facilities suitable for the event including many new sports grounds, reconstruction of stadiums and swimming pools besides developing the infrastructure for water sports, cycling tracks and shooting ranges.

The chief minister said the state government is also constructing small sports stadiums in the hilly areas that are helping the local players to showcase their talent.

Dhami said innovative efforts have been made at every level under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to establish India as a sports superpower.

A strong sports ecosystem has been developed with Fit India, Khelo India Yojana, he added.

The chief minister said the state government is constantly working to encourage sports and players in the state.

By implementing the new sports policy in the state, the players who bring medals at the national and international level are being given government jobs, he added. PTI ALM AS AS