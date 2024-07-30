U'khand CM Dhami meets people at relief camp in rain-hit Tehri

Dehradun, Jul 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday assured the people living in a relief camp in the rain-hit Tehri district of government support and issued instructions for making proper arrangements for children, pregnant women, the elderly and the disabled.

During a visit to the temporary relief camp set up at Government Inter College, Vinak Khal, where about 50 affected families are staying, Dhami said all efforts were being made to put lives back on track in the district's rain-ravaged areas.

The process of relocating people from the worst-hit Tingarh village has started, he said and added other villages were also being surveyed to ascertain whether they needed relocation.

Building a safety wall and reconstruction of damaged school buildings, bridges and embankments will be done quickly, he said.

Lack of funds will not come in the way of disaster protection work, the chief minister assured.

"We don't have a mechanism to prevent disasters but we are doing all we can to minimise their effect," he said.

He also condoled the death of a woman and her daughter in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Toli village.

He later conducted a field inspection of the disaster-hit Tingarh village.

The chief minister instructed officials to be alert about houses coming under threat.

District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit said a geological survey had been done for the rehabilitation/relocation of Tingarh village.

The land identification process is being done. People will be rehabilitated gradually on the basis of land availability, he said. PTI ALM SZM