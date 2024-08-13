U'khand CM Dhami takes part in 'Tiranga' bike rally

Dehradun, Aug 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a 'Tiranga' bike rally in Roorkee as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Sporting a tricolour scarf around his neck, Dhami rode a motorcycle as hundreds of people holding national flags followed him on their bikes.

"The tricolour is the pride of the nation. It is a symbol of patriotism and dedication to the country," the chief minister said and appealed to everyone to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' a success.

The bike rally was flagged off from Nehru Stadium and concluded at Shatabdi Dwar near IIT-Roorkee.

The third edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day. It was started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022. PTI ALM RHL