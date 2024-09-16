U'khand CM Dhami turns 49, Modi, Shah extend greetings

Dehradun, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other leaders, extended their greetings and best wishes to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on his 49th birthday on Monday.

"Best wishes to Uttarakhand CM Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji, who is at the forefront of various initiatives to transform the state. May he lead a long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his congratulatory message, said that under Dhami's leadership, Uttarakhand is witnessing a golden era of development and welfare for the poor. "I pray to Baba Kedar for your good health, happiness, and long life," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday wishes to Dhami, wishing him good health and a long life. He said, "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and your capable leadership, may Uttarakhand continue to progress. This is my prayer to Baba Kedar." Additionally, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, sent their congratulatory messages to the Uttarakhand CM.

Dhami's cabinet colleagues and other leaders visited the chief minister's residence to extend their birthday wishes.

Following this, the chief minister visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities and celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with visually impaired children.

Dhami said he eagerly awaits this day every year to visit the institute. "I have full confidence that in the future, you will achieve success in whichever field you choose. There is no task that you cannot accomplish," he told the children.

The chief minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi is committed to the all-around development of children with disabilities, and it was Modi who coined the term 'Divyang' (meaning divine).

Dhami underscored that this year, the state faced challenges due to disasters in several areas and urged people to visit disaster-affected persons and offer them help.

On this occasion, the chief minister also inaugurated the institute's football tournament by kicking off the football.

Earlier, CM Dhami visited the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, where he offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of the state.