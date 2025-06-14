U'Khand CM directs DGP to conduct thorough investigation into Assam woman's death

Guwahati, Jun 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the DGP to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation into the death of Assam woman in Rishikesh.

The woman Rosmita Hojai, hailing from Dima Hasao district of Assam, was reported to be missing in Rishikesh on June 6 and her body was found in river Ganga after five days.

Replying to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's letter urging his Uttarakhand counterpart to intervene and examine the death of the woman, Dhami said that his government shares his concern.

"We share your concern Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji. We are fully committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and timely investigation. I have directed the state's DGP to conduct a thorough and detailed investigation of the entire incident," Dhami posted on X.

Sarma shared the post of Dhami and said, ''Grateful''.

Hojai had travelled to Delhi to appear for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination and later accompanied two individuals to Rishikesh.

She was reported to be missing in Rishikesh on June 6 and her body was found on the banks of river Ganga after five days.

Sarma had written to Dhami on Friday requesting his kind intervention "to ensure that the matter is investigated in a comprehensive and time-bound manner, examining all possible angles''.

The chief minister had urged that if any criminal involvement is found, then the ''responsible individuals be identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law so that justice is delivered''.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi has also written to Dhami requesting for a swift inquiry into Hojai's death.

''The circumstances surrounding her disappearance and subsequent death are deeply troubling and have raised serious concerns among her family, friends and the wider community'', Gogoi said.

Gogoi requested the Uttarakhand CM to ''personally look into the matter and direct the concerned authorities to expedite the investigation so that justice is delivered to Hojai and her grieving family''. PTI DG DG RG