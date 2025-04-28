U'khand CM directs officials to strengthen security ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun, Apr 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates directed them to strengthen security arrangements ahead of Char Dham Yatra which begins on April 30.

Robust security arrangements must be ensured at all religious and tourist sites with special focus on the yatra, Dhami said.

The DMs were instructed to conduct regular monitoring of security measures being taken in areas under their jurisdiction. He also asked them to take immediate action against individuals or groups spreading fake news on social media platforms, particularly during the Char Dham Yatra.

Accurate and verified information must be regularly disseminated through all channels by the district administrations, the CM said.

He also said landlords who do not verify their tenants would face legal action.

Verification of individuals living in makeshift settlements including vendors, street hawkers and slum dwellers must also be done, Dhami said.

Strict action will be taken against those responsible for issuing ration cards, Aadhaar cards, electricity connections, Ayushman cards and other documents to ineligible beneficiaries, he said.

District authorities were directed to assign departmental officers specifically for conducting verification drives.

Special attention should also be paid to forest fire management and strict action should be taken against those found responsible for causing forest fires.

Dhami also said effective measures should be taken to control the spread of dengue.

Regular fogging should be done and public awareness campaigns should be conducted to help people understand how they can keep themselves safe, he said, adding that hospitals should get uninterrupted electricity supply. PTI ALM NB