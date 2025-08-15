U'khand CM hoists national flag at Parade Ground to mark 79th independence day

Dehradun, Aug 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday hoisted the national flag at the Parade Ground in Dehradun to mark the 79th Independence Day The CM paid a tribute to the great freedom fighters and also remembered with gratitude the statehood agitators saying Uttarakhand could not have been created without their sacrifices.

He said India is touching new heights of development under the strong and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It has positioned itself as the 4th largest economy in the world under the prime minister's leadership and is taking big strides towards becoming a fully developed country by 2047. It is registering its strong presence globally," Dhami said.

He spoke of the growing morale of the armed forces under the leadership of Modi and said Operation Sindoor wasn't just a fitting reply to the enemy but also introduced the world to India's self dependence in terms of defence capability.

Enumerating the state government's achievements, he spoke of Uttarakhand being adjudged the top state in the country in 2023-24 by the Niti Ayog on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index, being ranked as achievers in Ease of Doing Business and leaders in the startup rankings.

Uttarakhand has reduced its unemployment rate by 4.4 per cent which leaves behind the national average.

He also said Uttarakhand distinguished itself as the first state in Independent India to implement a Uniform Civil Code, the country's toughest anti-copying law, an anti riot law and a strict land law. He said the state cabinet recently approved bringing a legislation to amend the state's freedom of religion act which would make the anti-conversion law even more stringent.

The proposed amendment legislation will make forced, fraudulent or unlawful conversions punishable with life imprisonment.

"7000 acres of land have been freed from the clutches of land jehadis, 250 unregistered madrassas sealed and more than 500 illegal structures removed," he said.

Dhami also mentioned 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domicile women and 10 per cent horizontal reservation to statehood agitators in government jobs as major achievements of his government.

Terming them as some of the state government's "remarkable achievements", Dhami said "their echo is now being heard throughout the country".

Making some important announcements, Dhami said two LPG cylinders and a stove will be given by the state government to every school under the mid-day meal scheme. Ten hand pumps each will be pitched in assembly constituencies where supply of drinking water is difficult, raining centres will be established in every district for imparting employment-based education to people of remote areas, the salary of village watchmen and village guards will be increased by Rs 1000 and that of block representatives by 2000, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also hoisted the national flag at his official residence and expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army, NDRF , SDRF, ITBP and all the agencies engaged in the challenging rescue operations underway in disaster-ravaged areas of Dharali and Harshil. PTI ALM NB