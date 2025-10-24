U'khand CM inaugurates first phase of Rs 185-crore Sharda Corridor Project

Dehradun, Oct 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Sharda Corridor Project, being built at a cost of Rs 185.20 crore, in Champawat district's Tanakpur.

Describing the Sharda Corridor Project as "the center of our faith, cultural heritage, and sustainable development" at a program held at Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur, Dhami said that its objective is to develop the valley from Banbasa to Mata Rankochi as a beautiful confluence of religion, nature, and employment.

"This land will no longer be just a center of faith, but will also usher in a new wave of economic prosperity and opportunities in the lives of the people here," he said.

CM Dhami informed that in the first phase of the project, work on the Sharda Ghat Redevelopment Project is being initiated to give the banks of the Sharda River an environmentally sensitive, clean, safe, and attractive look.

Under this initiative, safe bathing ghats, aarti sites, sanitation and resting facilities, beautiful ghats, easy access roads, pedestrian paths, proper lighting, and beautification will be implemented, he added.

Dhami further stated that the aarti site will be constructed using international technology, featuring modern amenities such as rainwater harvesting and floor cooling systems.

The flood-resistant structures will also ensure the safety of the surrounding areas by controlling the flow of the river, he added.

The chief minister said that this project will provide a new impetus to religious tourism, the local economy, and employment generation.

Dhami described the project as a unique model from social, cultural, and environmental perspectives, which will serve as a symbol of development for the entire region.

The Purnagiri and Mata Rankochi areas, the CM said will become the religious and cultural centers of the Sharda Corridor, offering experiences of devotion, as well as forest, wildlife, and nature education.

This region will be an example of environmentally sensitive development, where river purity, greenery, and natural balance will be top priorities, he added.

The Uttarakhand government is committed to developing the Sharda Corridor with public participation, transparency, and environmental balance, ensuring the input and participation of local citizens in every decision, Dhami said.

"The Sharda Corridor is not merely a geographical development; it is a renaissance of our faith and spirit. It will set an example for generations to come, where tradition and progress, faith and modernity coexist," he said.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dhami also announced the establishment of an agricultural university in Champawat. PTI DPT NB