U'khand CM inaugurates heli service from Haldwani to Munsiyari, Pithoragarh, Champawat

Dehradun, Feb 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday virtually flagged off the heli service from Haldwani to Munsiyari, Pithoragarh and Champawat under the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Advertisment

Air service between these towns was awaited for a long time, Dhami said addressing the programme, organized by the Civil Aviation Department, at the chief minister's residence.

It will not only connect remote areas and be an addition to the facilities being provided for the movement of people but will also help in relief and rescue operations in times of emergency.

The new terminal building of Jolly Grant Airport was inaugurated a few days ago and soon air operations will start on Dehradun-Amritsar, Dehradun-Pantnagar, Dehradun-Ayodhya routes, he said.

"Not only this, we are also going to start heli service for places like Trijuginarayan, Lansdowne etc. It will boost tourism and create new employment opportunities," he said. PTI ALM CK