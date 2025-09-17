U'khand: CM launches 'Swachhotsav' on PM Modi's birthday; special prayers held at Chardham

Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday launched 'Swachhotsav-2025' on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with special prayers held at Badrinath and Kedarnath and other temples.

Kicking off the 'Swachhotsav-2025' programme at Gandhi Park, Dhami extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and prayed for his healthy and long life so that the country continues to get the advantage of his leadership.

"Due to the historic decisions made by Modi, India has gained prominence on the global stage. I pray for his long and healthy life so that we continue to get his guidance for a long time," Dhami said The chief minister picked up the broom to mark the launch of the cleanliness campaign and appealed to everyone in the state to join the drive.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion by garlanding his statue.

Dhami administered the cleanliness pledge to all those present and also planted a tree. He flagged off the Swachhata Rath and honoured environment volunteers called "Paryavaran Mitra".

"It is everyone's responsibility to realize the dream of a 'Clean India, Healthy India', he said. The campaign will go on till October 2.

Special prayers were offered at chardham as well as at major pilgrimage sites, where priests prayed to God for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

A havan was performed at Badrinath Dham, where priests prayed to Lord Badri Vishal for the Prime Minister's well-being. Similarly, at Kedarnath Dham, priests performed Maha Rudrabhishek of Baba Kedar.

The priests of both shrines stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal efforts have led to unprecedented reconstruction and development work at all four shrines in Uttarakhand, and that he himself has visited Badrinath and Kedarnath several times.

Special prayers were also held at the Gangotri and Yamunotri on the Prime Minister's birthday, attended by a large number of local residents and pilgrims. Special prayers were also offered for Modi at other temples.

"The Prime Minister has a special affection for Uttarakhand, and similarly, the people of Uttarakhand also hold a special place for him.

Today, on the occasion of his birthday, people in many places across the state spontaneously performed havans and performed pujas, wishing him well. I once again extend my birthday greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state. May Lord Badri Vishal grant him a long life," Dhami said. PTI ALM NB NB