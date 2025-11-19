U'khand CM orders preparation of roadmap for 'Spiritual-Economic Zone' in both divisions

Dehradun, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a roadmap for setting up one 'Economic and Spiritual Zone' each in the two divisions -- Garhwal and Kumaon -- of the state.

In a high-level meeting here, he said that ground work on this scheme should begin in this financial year itself.

Dhami added that this initiative will prove to be a big step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a global spiritual, cultural and tourism hub.

The chief minister said that under this, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, naturopathy, local handicrafts, mountain products and cultural events will be encouraged.

He told the officials that under this project, along with the conservation of religious, cultural and natural heritage, overall development of pilgrimage sites and their surrounding areas should also be done.

Apart from providing new employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth, this will also give a new impetus to the state's economy, Dhami added.

The chief minister had announced the creation of one Economic and Spiritual Zone each in both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions at a programme in Nainital district last week.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested at the State Foundation Day function on November 9 that if Uttarakhand sets its mind to it, it can become the 'spiritual capital' of the world in a few years. PTI DPT NB NB