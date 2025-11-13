U'khand CM releases 'Adarsh ​​Champawat' logo

Dehradun, Nov 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami released the 'Adarsh ​​Champawat' logo on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, this logo is based on the chief minister's vision to make Champawat a 'model district' based on the four pillars of governance, development, public participation, and environmental balance.

He released the logo at the cooperative fair held in Tanakpur, Champawat district.

The temple depicted in the centre of the logo symbolises Champawat's ancient cultural and religious heritage, while the greenery and mountainous backdrop reflect the region's natural beauty and environmental prosperity.

Officials said the mechanical wheels or gears depicted in the logo symbolise the district's growing industrial and technological innovation, while the scene of young people rafting in the river depict adventure tourism, youth empowerment, and sportsmanship.

The blooming flowers on both sides symbolise beauty, peace, balance, and social harmony, while the surrounding Aipan art represents Champawat's rich folk culture and traditional handicrafts.

Champawat is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Dhami.