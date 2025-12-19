U'khand CM releases teaser of documentary based on Silkyara tunnel rescue operation

Dehradun, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday released the teaser of ‘The Great Himalayan Rescue’, a documentary based on the 2023 Silkyara tunnel rescue operation.

The documentary, produced under the banner of 'Parivartan Pictures' and directed by Rishabh Kohli and Prashant Upadhyay, will soon be released on an OTT platform.

The documentary was shot in Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that the Silkyara operation has become an inspiring chapter in the history of Uttarakhand, where all agencies, the administration, and local people worked with unprecedented coordination.

"Through this documentary, people will see a glimpse of the state's spirit along with the technical expertise involved in this operation. This film symbolizes the spirit of 'resolve and service' of Uttarakhand and will give a message of patience and dedication in difficult circumstances to the younger generation," he said.

Kohli said that in this documentary, Chief Minister Dhami himself narrates the story of this historic rescue operation in detail.

He said that this documentary not only depicts the technical challenges and human resilience but also presents a true picture of Uttarakhand's roots, emotions, and leadership. Kohli said that the documentary will be released soon on a major OTT platform.

On November 12, 2023, 41 workers were trapped in the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand due to a landslide. They were successfully rescued on November 28, 2023, after a continuous rescue operation that lasted 17 days. PTI DPT NB