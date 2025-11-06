U'khand CM speaks to cricketer Sneh Rana after World Cup, announces Rs 50 l incentive

Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) Sneh Rana is a shining example of how Uttarakhand's daughters are making the country proud, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said after speaking to the cricketer following the World Cup win and announcing a grant of Rs 50 lakh.

The chief minister on Wednesday night extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rana and praising her outstanding performance during the women's ODI World Cup 2025.

"Sneh Rana has brought glory to Uttarakhand on the world stage through her hard work, determination and talent. Her success is an inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters. The state government is committed to providing the best facilities and incentives to sportspersons," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the chief minister, Rana said she would continue to strive to bring glory to the country and Uttarakhand.

The Indian women's cricket team beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final match to bring the first ever Women's World Cup title to the country, leading to massive celebrations.