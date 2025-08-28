U'khand CM visits disaster-hit Syanachatti, reviews efforts to drain artificial lake

Uttarkashi, Aug 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the disaster-affected areas in Syanachatti in Uttarkashi district and reviewed ongoing efforts to drain a temporary lake that formed after debris obstructed the flow of the Yamuna river.

The chief minister met affected families, heard their concerns and assured them of all possible help. After inspecting the temporary lake, he directed officials to remove the silt deposited in the river route and widen the mouth of the lake to ensure faster drainage.

According to officials, heavy rainfall on the evening of August 21 had brought boulders and debris from the Gadhgad rain drain into the Yamuna, creating a temporary lake. Around 30 houses and 25 hotels were inundated, and about 300 people had to be shifted to safer places. A section of a bridge on the national highway was submerged under two feet of water, disrupting traffic.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Public Works Department, Irrigation Department and other related agencies are working to remove the debris and restore water flow.

Dhami directed Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya to immediately assess the loss caused to the local people due to waterlogging and debris, and submit a report and make arrangements for the purchase of the potato crop at a reasonable price due to the disruption of movement.

The chief minister instructed that roads blocked due to landslides be cleared promptly and the Yamunotri route be cleared for pilgrims at the earliest.

The chief minister later told reporters that the damage is being assessed and all possible help will be provided to the affected people.

The chief minister said that Uttarakhand faces disasters every year, and this time too, natural calamities have occurred in many places, including Dharali, Tharali and Pauri.

He stated that the government has decided to commission a geological study to understand the reasons behind the landslides and cracks in various regions. PTI DPT RHL