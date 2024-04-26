U'khand: Cong demands action against negligent police officers, threatens to stage protest

Dehradun, Apr 26 (PTI) The Congress on Friday threatened to take to the streets in protest if Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami does not take immediate action against the police officers because of whose negligence an act of arson was committed in Paltan Bazar area on a day when President Droupadi Murmu was in town. A shop was set ablaze in Paltan Bazar area of the town after midnight on Wednesday -- the day when President Murmu departed from the state capital.

An unidentified person riding a scooter sprinkled inflammable substance on a three-storey shop of readymade garments in the area and set it on fire.

Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana claimed the Paltan Bazar police station situated just about 100 steps from there does not even have a clue about the incident.

Alleging total collapse of law and order in Uttarakhand, Dhasmana said it is the second incident when the criminals have committed an audacious act on the day President Murmu departed from the capital after her two-day visit to the state.

An inter-state gang had committed robbery in a prominent jewellery outlet on the busy Rajpur road in broad daylight in November last year when President Murmu was in town to attend the state foundation day celebrations here.

"Criminals have become emboldened. If immediate action is not taken by the chief minister against the police officers whose negligence is at the root of such audacious acts, the Congress party would take to the streets in protest," Dhasmana said. PTI ALM AS ALM AS AS