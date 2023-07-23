U'khand Cong march seeking justice for Ankita Bhandari, scrapping of Agniveer scheme concludes

Dehradun, Jul 23 (PTI) A protest march organised by the Uttarakhand Congress seeking justice for receptionist Ankita Bhandari, who was killed allegedly by her employer, and the withdrawal of the Agniveer military recruitment scheme concluded in Kotdwar after traversing a distance of more than 150 km.

The 'Swabhiman Nyay Yatra' was convened by the Congress' candidate from Pauri in the last Lok Sabha polls Manish Khanduri and was led by state party president Karan Mahara.

It began on July 17 from Pauri and concluded on Saturday in Kotdwar after passing through five districts, Khanduri said.

Two public meetings and 10 'nukkad' meetings were held during the six-day yatra, he said.

Khanduri, son of senior BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, said the yatra which was meant to seek justice for Ankita Bhandari, demand the scrapping of the Agniveer scheme and raise the issue of "corruption as reflected in a series of recruitment scams" got overwhelming support from people.

Manish Khanduri had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha polls from Pauri as a Congress nominee losing to Tirath Singh Rawat of the BJP.

Ankita Bhandari was a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of BJP leader Vinod Arya, and his two accomplices allegedly killed Bhandari by throwing her into Chilla barrage when she refused to offer "special "services to a VIP visitor, police had said.

Though Ankita's killers are in jail and a chargesheet has been filed against them by the SIT, the opposition has been casting doubts on the fairness of the probe. PTI ALM ALM TIR TIR